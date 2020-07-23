Officer shoots suspect after getting hit with stolen vehicle in Jersey Village

article

The Texas Rangers and the Jersey Village Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a suspect being taken to the hospital.

Police say just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Jersey Village officers responded to a reported stolen vehicle at the Shell Convenience Store, located in the 1700 block of Northwest Freeway. The officers found the stolen vehicle parked in front of the store.

When an officer approached the vehicle, the suspect accelerated the car and hit the officer.

Police say that's when the officer fired his gun hitting the suspect.

The suspect was transported via Life Flight to Memorial Herman Medical Center Downtown, in stable condition.

The officer, who has been placed on administrative leave, was treated on-scene by EMS with minor abrasions and released.