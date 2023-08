NOTSUOH is an eccentric bar that has been on Main St for 27 years, in a building from 1893.

It's filled historic art, sculptures & even a planetarium. You would have to spend days here to really take in the historic pieces.

Formerly known as Clark's, they continue to have the city buzzin'.

