Austin Arboretum shooting: 2 dead including shooter, 1 in critical condition

Two people, including the suspect, are dead, and one is in critical condition after a shooting at the Arboretum in north Austin, according to Austin police.

EMS says two people were pronounced dead on the scene, with one adult being transported to a local trauma facility with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Two other patients are being evaluated for minor injuries.

Police posted on X that officers responded to an incident in the 10000 block of Research Boulevard, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

ATCEMS posted on X that there was a critical incident at that location with multiple assets from EMS, Austin police and Austin fire on the scene.