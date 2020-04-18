NJ boy commended for asking for food donations instead of birthday gifts

Dominic Mercado, 12, is celebrating his birthday in a unique way amid the current global health pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy called attention to Dominic's incredible efforts during a press conference Saturday. The governor also recognized Dominic in a Facebook post.

Instead of asking for gifts, Dominic asked for pasta and other non-perishable foods that he plans to donate to those in need due to food insecurity.

As a result, on his first day of seeking donations nearly 100 families brought him food items for his mission.

"Dominic, we wish you the very happiest of birthdays and we thank you," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The sixth grader was inspired partly by the example set by his father, a firefighter, who serves the public.

All of the food that Dominic receives, in lieu of birthday gifts, will go to support the Vineland Soup Kitchen.

Due to COVID-19, the Vineland Soup Kitchen has nearly doubled the amount of meals it is serving.

