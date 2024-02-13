Nine puppies killed in house fire as crews work to determine cause
SALT LAKE CITY - A house fire in Utah claimed the lives of nine puppies.
The South Davis Metro Fire Department said the fire broke out Monday around 5:30 p.m. local time at a two-story duplex.
Firefighters were able to cool the flames from the basement before entry.
Authorities say one occupant was able to get out and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
RELATED: Massachusetts police K9 tracks scent for over 2 miles to find missing 12-year-old in freezing cold
Search crews then found and removed nine puppies. Crews tried to revive them, but the animals succumbed to their injuries.
A large snake was also removed but appeared to be unharmed.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.