More newlyweds opting for a 'mini-moon'– here's why

Once the wedding festivities end, newlywed couples typically take off for an exotic getaway to get much-needed relaxation.

But a new trend couples are considering is a vacation ahead of their honeymoon known as a "mini-moon," a shorter and occasionally cheaper option to a traditional honeymoon.

Mini-moons are usually a five-day excursion that allows couples time off without the stresses of limited paid time off from work.

RELATED: Love in the loo: Couple says 'I Do' in gas station bathroom wedding ceremony

These short vacations also give couples who invested a ton of their own money into their wedding a little more time to save up for a once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon trip, according to Traveler’s Joy , an online honeymoon registry service.

The concept of mini-moons aren't new but they gained popularity after the pandemic. Top destinations for these getaways are places easy to get to and navigate.

FILE-A couple gets married by an officiant on the beach on Valentine’s Day in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

RELATED: Eloping under the eclipse: Couples to get hitched during rare solar event

Something else newlywed couples are considering when planning these trips is finding an experience or setting that compliments the wedding.

A benefit of the mini-moon is that it has the appeal of the actual honeymoon, with the extra perk that couples can have two getaways.

Some of the popular destinations for mini-moons include Miami, Bermuda, St. Barts, and New York City, per Traveler’s Joy.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.