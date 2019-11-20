New male birth control reportedly passes clinical trials, could be released to public within a year

A new male contraceptive has reportedly completed clinical trials in India and involves an injection into the groin area that researchers say is designed to be a practical alternative to surgical vasectomy.

The Hindustan Times reported that the contraceptive has been sent for final testing by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). Dr. R.S. Sharma, senior scientist with the Indian Council of Medical Research, told the Hindustan Times that this product can safely be called the world’s first male contraceptive.

“The trials are over, including extended, phase 3 clinical trials for which 303 candidates were recruited with 97.3% success rate and no reported side-effects,” said Sharma.

The contraceptive is called reversible inhibition of sperm under guidance (RISUG), and is made up of a polymer that is injected into the tubes that carry sperm from the testicles known as the vas deferens.

With the simple injection, scientists say the birth control method will be effective for approximately 13 years.

Scientists say any non-surgical procedure is usually preferred over a surgical one like a vasectomy, which is more invasive.

While there has been no specific date as to when the procedure will be available to the public, officials in India said that it could take up to seven months for approvals before the product can be manufactured for consumers.

VG Somani, drug controller general of India, told the Hindustan Times that, “It’s the first in the world from India so we have to be extra careful about approval.”



