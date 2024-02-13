Several students from New Caney ISD were reportedly hospitalized after taking THC-laced gummies.

According to initial reports, seven students at Keefer Crossing Middle School on Gene Campbell Boulevard went to the nurse's office after ingesting THC gummies, officials say.

Several ambulances were called to the school to take the kids to Kingwood Hospital and Texas Children's Woodlands in stable condition.

Courtesy Scott Engle

New Caney ISD released this statement:

"Seven students were transported to the hospital from Keefer Crossing Middle School Tuesday afternoon after ingesting gummies that have since tested positive for THC. The gummies were brought to school by a student. Parents and guardians of the students involved were notified. Student safety is the top priority for New Caney ISD. The district cannot comment further as this is an active New Caney ISD police investigation."