Who knew? December 9th is National Llama Day!

LLAMA TIMELINE

10,000 BC - Archeologists have identified llamas as the predominant veggie-eating creature in South America during this time.

1200 - The Ancient Incas didn't discover the wheel until the conquest of Peru in 1532, Before then llamas served as the primary means for carrying supplies across the rugged Andes region. ​

1930s - The U.S. had banned llama imports due to disease outbreaks.

1984 - The ban was lifted in 1984 for Chilean llamas, and the llama love keeps on growing!

2019 - Llama Toy Trend The fluffy barn animal becomes a trendy collectible thanks to the game 'Fortnite.'

According to Houston Livestock Show - Originating from South America, llamas and alpacas are both members of the camelid family. While they are incredibly similar species, they have a lot of different traits that set them apart. Among the most remarkable differences are the shorter stature and more docile nature of alpacas when compared to llamas.

At the Livestock show, llamas and alpacas are judged based on their fleece characteristics. Exhibitors compete in Showmanship, where their presentation capabilities are judged.

While both animals' fibers are incredibly useful, the alpaca fleece is considered a lot finer than that of a llama’s. Alpaca fleeces are often used to make blankets, scarves, and socks, whereas llama fleeces are used to make ropes, rugs, and fabrics.

Llamas and alpacas will be shown at the 2022 show the weekend of March 17

THINGS YOU MIGHT NOT KNOW ABOUT LLAMAS

- They make great guard animals - Llamas charge at dogs or coyotes and have been known to make high-pitched screams when intruders approach.

- ​They are loyal and cuddly - ​Llamas will come running to the sound of their owner's voice, and they'll gladly cozy up for a nice hug.

​ - They come in a variety of patterns - Similar to dogs, llamas can have a variety of special markings; however, their close relatives, alpacas, are usually solid in color.

- They're more common in the U.S. than you might think - According to the International Llama Registry, there are currently over 175,000 llamas in the country.