Motorcyclist dies in crash with wrecker truck on Gulf Freeway

Houston police say a 49-year-old man riding a motorcycle died after he crashed into a parked wrecker truck.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 17000 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Police say the man was operating a motorcycle and swerving across the main lanes of the freeway when he struck a parked flatbed wrecker in front of a stalled vehicle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police say the wrecker driver, who was preparing to tow the disabled vehicle, was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

