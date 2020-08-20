Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in southwest Harris County

article

A motorcyclist died in a crash with a car in southwest Harris County on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Addicks Clodine Road and Westpark Drive.

When the crash occurred, authorities say the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Addicks Clodine Road, and the car was traveling southbound on Addicks Clodine Road preparing to turn eastbound on Westpark Drive.

The man driving the motorcycle did not survive his injuries. The woman driving the car was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Investigators are trying to determine if one of the drivers ran a red light and are looking into any other factors that may have played a part in the crash.

