Motorcycle rider airlifted following crash in NW Harris County

News
FOX 26 Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Constables are currently on the scene of a major crash in Northwest Harris County. 

Authorities said the crash occurred in the 6900 block of Cypresswood Drive. 

According to Mark Herman with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4’s office, a motorcycle rider flipped over. 

The rider was airlifted to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. 

Authorities said that Cypresswood Drive has been shut down by emergency crews. 