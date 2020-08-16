Motorcycle rider airlifted following crash in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Constables are currently on the scene of a major crash in Northwest Harris County.
Authorities said the crash occurred in the 6900 block of Cypresswood Drive.
According to Mark Herman with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4’s office, a motorcycle rider flipped over.
The rider was airlifted to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
Authorities said that Cypresswood Drive has been shut down by emergency crews.