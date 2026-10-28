Mother wants answers from daycare about 3-year-old's missing tooth

The Brief A mother wants answers after she says her 3-year-old daughter came home from daycare with a missing front tooth and a scrape on her chin. Dental records describe the tooth as "avulsed," meaning it was completely knocked out of its socket. KinderCare says its internal review found no evidence the tooth was lost at the facility. The mother disputes that finding and plans to file a police report.



A mother is seeking answers after she says her 3-year-old daughter came home from daycare missing a front tooth and with a scrape on her chin.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed it is investigating an allegation of abuse at Forest Crossing KinderCare in The Woodlands. KinderCare says its internal review found no evidence the child lost her tooth at the center.

Alaia White says she helped her daughter brush her teeth before daycare on Oct. 14 and noticed nothing wrong. When her daughter returned home, White says, one of her front teeth was missing.

"She just said, ‘My teacher broke my tooth,’ and she just kept saying, ‘My teacher broke my tooth,’" White said. "Then she was like, ‘My teacher threw my tooth in the trash.’"

White says she also noticed a mark on her daughter’s chin. She went to the daycare the next morning seeking an explanation.

"They didn’t know anything," White said. "They claim she didn’t cry, didn’t notice any blood."

White reported her concerns to DFPS on Oct. 15.

"On October 15, DFPS received an allegation of abuse at Forest Crossing KinderCare and is investigating to determine whether or not abuse or neglect occurred in this case," agency spokesperson Melissa Lanford said in a statement.

Lanford said the findings will be turned over to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which licenses and regulates daycare facilities in the state.

Dental records describe tooth as knocked out

Dental records White shared with FOX 26 describe the tooth as "avulsed," meaning it was completely knocked out of its socket. The dentist’s notes identify trauma as the most likely cause.

The notes also say the dentist informed White of possible damage to the permanent tooth that will replace the baby tooth.

White says she is worried about the long-term impact on her daughter.

"I also noticed she has a little lisp now. It affects her eating. It affects how she speaks," White said. "It could affect her long term, and we won’t know."

The girl’s grandmother, Jervonne Hickman, also wants an explanation.

"If it’s an accident, just say that," Hickman said.

KinderCare disputes mother’s account

In a statement to FOX 26, a KinderCare spokesperson said the company reviewed the allegation and disputed that the tooth was lost at daycare.

"Families trust us to keep their children safe, and we take that responsibility seriously at Forest Crossing KinderCare. We understand how upsetting a concern about a child's well-being can be. We carefully reviewed the claim that a child lost a tooth while in our care even after the child said they lost their tooth at home," the KinderCare spokesperson said. "Our internal review, including reviewing child supervision records and interviewing staff, found no evidence to support the claim that the child lost their tooth at our center. We have proactively shared the concern with state licensing authorities and are partnering with them on their review."

White disputes that account and says her daughter did not lose the tooth at home.

Her daughter now attends a different daycare. White says she also plans to file a police report.

"I’d like to know what happened to my daughter because she’s traumatized," White said. "When I told her she was going to a new daycare, she’s like, ‘I’m scared.’"