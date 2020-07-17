Mother killed, 4-year-old girl injured in shooting in west Houston

article

Police say a mother was killed and a 4-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at an apartment in west Houston.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 4:23 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Barker Cypress.

Police say HFD was on scene and pronounced the woman dead. A 4-year-old girl who was injured was taken to the hospital. Police say the girl is conscious and breathing.

Authorities say four other children were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect. Officers are talking to witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.

