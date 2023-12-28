More than 60,000 babies were born in Houston this year, and the Houston Health Department is revealing the most popular names.

According to the records maintained by the department’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, many of the names that have been popular over the last few years are holding strong.

Most popular baby girl names in Houston 2023

This year, the most popular Houston girl names were Emma, Mia and Camila, according to the department.

Last year, Emma and Camila also made the Top 3 – along with Olivia, which moved down to fourth place this year.

The other Top 10 most popular girl names in Houston this year were Isabella, Sofia, Sophia, Amelia, Charlotte and Emily.

Most popular baby boy names in Houston 2023

According to the department, the most popular boy’s names were Liam, Noah and Mateo – which have held the top spots since 2019.

The other names in this year’s Top 10 are Santiago, Sebastian, Dylan, Elijah, Lucas, Oliver and Daniel. The department says those names also made the Top 10 last year except for Lucas, which hasn’t made the Top 10 in the last five years.

How many babies were born in Houston in 2023?

The department’s Bureau of Vital Statistics maintains records of births and deaths in the city limits.

So far this year, the department has recorded 60,840 births.

The Bureau of Vital Statistics also provides birth and death certificates to the public. People in need of birth certificates or information about requesting one can visit the department’s Bureau of Vital Statistics webpage or call 832-393-4220.