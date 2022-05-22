More than 200 volunteers needed to help deliver meals to homebound senior citizens

More than 200 volunteers are needed to help deliver meals to homebound senior citizens in Houston.

Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) announced in a press release it's partnering with Meals on Wheels (MOW) to deliver daily meals to homebound seniors and is in urgent need of volunteers.

Volunteers are needed at three locations to deliver meals Monday through Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Individuals, corporations seeking days of service, and church, as well as civic groups, are all welcome.

NAM said in a press release that more than 900 seniors are relying on meals and groceries provided by NAM and MOW, so it will require more than 220 volunteers each week to meet the demands and resume daily deliveries.

Meal delivery drivers must be at least 18 years old with a valid driver's license; face masks, gloves, and social distancing are required.

MOW Locations include NAM’s main office on Kuykendahl, West Side Office, and Bear Creek.

For questions about volunteer opportunities, you can reach NAM by email, or sign up through their website.