Things are turning up for the Trump administration and their deportation efforts. ICE will now have more resources at their disposal after Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill gave the agency $75 billion in new funds to scale up operations.

Todd Lyons is ICE’s acting director and in an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation, Lyons said while the priority remains arresting serious criminals, anyone found to be in the U.S. illegally will be arrested.

Also, last week, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele handed over all the Venezuelan nationals detained in his country. Those men were accused of being part of the criminal organization Tren de Aragua. El Salvador offered Venezuela that exchange in return for a considerable number of Venezuelan political prisoners, as well as all the American citizens it was holding as hostages. On Saturday, I spoke with the mother of one of the men who was detained in El Salvador.

The approval rating for President Donald Trump dropped in a new poll and shows more Americans oppose the current immigration policies. The poll was released on July 20th by CBS/YouGov. It found that immigration is the top issue that swayed respondents’ opinion on the President. Sixty-one percent said immigration and deportation policies "mattered a lot," followed by inflation and the economy.