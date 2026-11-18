The Brief Julia Carter, 46, has been reported missing from Hardin County since Oct. 13. Texas EquuSearch said Carter was last seen at her home in Kountze. She is described as being around 5 feet four inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.



Hardin County authorities are working alongside Texas EquuSearch to locate a woman reported missing back in October.

Kountze woman reported missing

What we know:

Officials say 46-year-old Julia Carter was last seen at her home in Kountze, Texas on Oct. 13.

Texas EquuSearch says Carter has ties to Beaumont, Vidor, and Silsbee, Texas.

She is described as being around 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what clothing Julia was wearing at the time she disappeared. Authorities suspect foul play, but it is not confirmed.

What you can do:

If you have any information on Julia Carter's whereabouts, or any information, contact Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at 409-246-5100 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.