Houston police officers injured in crash in Midtown after car runs stop sign

The Brief Two Houston police officers were injured after their patrol vehicle was hit at the intersection of Chenevert and Tuam Street. A vehicle going westbound on Tuam ran the stop sign and hit the police car going northbound. The two officers and two passengers were taken to Memorial Hermann in stable condition with non-critical injuries.



Two Houston police officers were injured after their patrol vehicle was involved in a crash in the Midtown area late Sunday evening.

Police officers involved in crash

What we know:

Around 10:50 p.m., Sergeant Rose with the Houston Police Department was informed about a crash with a patrol vehicle at the intersection of Chenevert Street and Tuam Street.

According to Sgt. Rose, officers were going northbound on Chenevert Street and another vehicle was driving westbound on Tuam Street. Officials say there is a stop sign on both sides of Tuam.

The vehicle on Tuam ran through the stop sign and hit the police vehicle as they were going through the intersection. Officials state there was no stop sign on Chenevert Street, so officers had the right of way.

According to Sgt. Rose, the officers weren't doing anything wrong.

The two officers and two passengers in the vehicle were taken to Memorial Hermann to be treated. All were in stable condition with non-critical injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if charges will be filed at this time.