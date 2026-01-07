Houston man accused of stalking, plotting to kill wife's affair partner

The Brief Michael Gallaher, 70, was charged with felony stalking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon back in October 2025. He allegedly planned to kidnap, torture, kill and dispose of the body of the man his wife was having an affair with. Gallaher is scheduled to appear in court at the end of January.



A Houston-area man is expected to appear in court at the end of January for his alleged plot to kidnap, torture, kill and dispose of a man.

Michael Gallaher, 70, was charged with felony stalking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon back in October 2025. Court records state there was evidence Gallaher stalked the man his wife was having an affair with.

70-year-old allegedly stalked wife's affair partner

The backstory:

Gallaher and his wife have been married for more than 40 years and live at a home in Houston.

According to court documents, the wife had reportedly been involved in an affair, and after her husband found out about it, he began seeking retribution against the other man. According to officials, the wife informed investigators about her husband's alleged plan that also involved two others.

In the affidavit for the search warrant, the wife claims Gallaher had made two friends inside Harris County Jail who he talked with about kidnapping the wife's affair partner. Gallaher allegedly paid the two men $30,000 to carry out the plot so he could torture, kill and dump the other man's body.

Gallaher told his wife he put a tracker in the other man's vehicle, and at one point, his friend from jail took a video of the other man standing outside his home, documents state. Gallaher even allegedly had one of the other two men install surveillance cameras outside the other man's home, and the wife could see the feed of the man's home from her husband's laptop.

Michael Gallaher mugshot

The stalking allegedly intensified when the wife says Gallaher's two friends from jail were told to put sugar, salt, and other things inside the wife's affair partner's two vehicles.

On Oct. 24, 2025, the other man called the authorities to report Gallaher had shown up to this home in Kingwood.

Court documents state that Gallaher allegedly told the other man he's "not getting away with" sleeping with Gallaher's wife and, "You're going to pay for things! I'm going to kill you!" He allegedly had a handgun in his hand when yelling these threats. When the other man started recording, Gallaher yelled at him and drove off.

The day after Gallaher showed up to his home, the other man went to the police department, according to records. He informed police he had been having mechanical trouble with one of his vehicles. Investigators later learned the mechanical problems were similar to issues you experience when sugar is put in the gas tank.

Documents detail other incidents in which Gallaher sent threatening texts to the other man. One incident even involved an email believed to be conjured up by Gallaher to make it seem like the wife's affair partner, investigators said. The lengthy email claimed that the person writing it was wanted for sexual assault, murder, federal firearms violation, rape, and more.