Mexico native sentenced: 9 buckets of meth found in truck headed to San Antonio

The Brief A Mexico native has been sentenced to 87 months in a federal prison. Officers extracted 9 buckets of liquid meth mixed with gasoline found in the gas tank of the pickup. The man says he was to drive the drugs from Mexico to San Antonio.



A man from Monterrey, Mexico is heading to a U.S. prison for his role in importing 300 pounds of liquid meth that was to go from Mexico to San Antonio.

Allan Alberto Moreno Trevino, 41, has been sentenced to serve 87 months in a federal prison.

Once he serves his time, he is expected to go through the process of being removed from the United States.

Liquid meth mixed with gasoline

The backstory:

In 2023, Trevino drove an older model Ford F-250 from Mexico across the Laredo Colombia Solidarity International Bridge. His pickup was inspected, and an x-ray revealed something out of the ordinary in the truck's fuel tank.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said in a news release that Trevino was pacing and appeared nervous, and eventually asked if they had found something.

Law enforcement learned the fuel tank was filled with liquid meth mixed with gasoline. Officers were able to extract nine buckets of the mixture. It weighed about 300 pounds and had an estimated street value of $340,000.

Allan Alberto Moreno Trevino pleaded guilty on March 5, 2024.

As part of his plea, Trevino told investigators he expected to be paid between $1,500 and $2,000 for transporting the drugs from Mexico.

He also admitted knowing the fuel tank contained a controlled substance which he was to deliver to others in San Antonio where the liquid meth would then be extracted.

The Sentencing:

At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence that Trevino had worked with drug traffickers in the past, including removing a fuel tank containing drugs from another vehicle for which he was paid $1,000.

In handing down the sentence, the court noted that although this was Trevino’s first offense, a significant sentence would be appropriate under the circumstances and the degree of his involvement.

Trevino will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.