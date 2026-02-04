METRORail passenger injured in crash with vehicle in Houston Museum district
HOUSTON - A METRORail passenger was sent to a hospital after a crash involving a train and a truck in Houston's Museum District.
Houston METRO train crash
What we know:
METRO officials say the crash happened shortly before noon on Wednesday near San Jacinto and Wichita Streets.
The METRORail train was going north on the Red Line when a vehicle allegedly made a right turn in front of the train.
One METRO passenger reported an injury and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
No other injuries were reported.
Bus shuttles went into effect for other riders during service adjustments.
What we don't know:
There is no information on the injured passenger's current condition.
No one involved has been identified.
The Source: METRO spokesperson