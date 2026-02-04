METRORail passenger injured in crash with vehicle in Houston Museum district

The Brief Officials say a truck turned in front of a METRORail train on the Red Line. One METRO passenger was hospitalized after reporting an injury. Bus shuttles were provided for riders during service adjustments.



A METRORail passenger was sent to a hospital after a crash involving a train and a truck in Houston's Museum District.

Houston METRO train crash

What we know:

METRO officials say the crash happened shortly before noon on Wednesday near San Jacinto and Wichita Streets.

The METRORail train was going north on the Red Line when a vehicle allegedly made a right turn in front of the train.

One METRO passenger reported an injury and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

Bus shuttles went into effect for other riders during service adjustments.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the injured passenger's current condition.

No one involved has been identified.