METRO bus operator tests positive for COVID-19

article

METRO confirmed a new COVID-19 case in one of its drivers, bringing the total number of employee cases to 17. Seven of those employees never had contact with the public.

The infected bus operator drove the 2 Bellaire route from 6 a.m. until 4:44 p.m. on Mar. 9-11, 13, and 16-20.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Anyone who rode the 2 Bellaire route during the days the infected driver worked should monitor themselves for possible symptoms.

On Mar. 23, METRO temporarily suspended collecting fares to avoid unnecessary contact.

Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms