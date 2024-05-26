Your Memorial Day barbecue will cost upward of 10 percent more than it did this time last year according to Datasembly.

Datasembly follows the cost of groceries across the country every week. Its recently released data points to this year's Memorial Day festivities costing the average American family about $30.18 or 10.19% more than 2023.

RETIREES FORCED TO RETURN TO WORK AS INFLATION EATS INTO SAVINGS

Here is a breakdown of Memorial Day cookout costs, according to Datasembly:

Burgers jumped from $7.04 in 2023 to $8.07 in 2024, or a change of 14.63% in cost. Hamburger buns cost two cents more, from $3.04 on average to $3.06.

Ketchup costs 10 cents more from 2023 prices, increasing from $5.43 to $5.53, and mustard increased from $2.53 to $2.61.

Most surprisingly, pickle relish is nearly 50% more expensive than in 2023, with a cost change from $3.14 to $4.67.

On average, a regular grocery trip costs an American family over 20% more than at the beginning of 2021.

The April 2024 U.S. inflation rate is at 3.4% after measuring at 3.5% in March.

