Mayor, Fire Chief announce proposed pay raise for Houston firefighters

Houston
HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester and Chief Sam Pena with the Houston Fire Department are expected to deliver remarks on the proposed pay raise for firefighters Wednesday afternoon. 

The press conference took place at City Hall at 2 p.m.

This comes after a lengthy battle between the city and firefighters for wage increases.

RELATED: Pay parity for firefighters implemented but the feud between mayor and firefighters worsens

 Earlier this month, firefighters scored a game-changing legal victory, following a unanimous ruling by the 14th court of appeals, which leaves intact current laws allowing a judge to settle wage disputes when the collective bargaining process is locked in a stalemate, as it is with firefighters and the city. 

