Lufkin: Man wanted for allegedly planting marijuana-filled Easter eggs

A man is wanted in Lufkin for allegedly trying to host an Easter hunt with eggs that were filled with marijuana.

Texas 4/20 Easter egg hunt

What we know:

Lufkin Police shared on Facebook that they are looking for a man named Avante Nicholson. He is wanted for four warrants: three counts for delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone, and one for delivery of marijuana.

After receiving a tip about a Facebook page, police say they found four plastic eggs containing marijuana. Three of them were found in different parks, and one was found behind a motel.

Police were alerted about five eggs that were hidden, so they didn't believe the fifth was placed anywhere until a man and his granddaughter brought it to the police station the next day.

In total, the eggs contained over ¼ of an ounce of marijuana.

Police say they identified Nicholson as the owner of a Facebook page that promoted the eggs.

The page allegedly included multiple posts about selling narcotics. In the posts, Nicholson allegedly stated that whoever "shopped" with him on the day of the scavenger hunt would get hints about the eggs' locations.

What we don't know:

Information wanted

What you can do:

