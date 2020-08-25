Mandatory evacuations underway in Jefferson Co. ahead of Hurricane Laura

On Tuesday, businesses in Port Arthur were closed and/or boarding up their windows. Currently, forecasters predict Laura will make landfall near Port Arthur late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. However, the storm's exact path could still change.

"It's going to be a son of a gun," said Kevin Gasper while packing his truck. "That's why we're heading to higher ground."

Those that couldn't drive themselves out of the storm's path loaded onto buses. Passengers had to pass COVID-19 screenings before boarding and heading north.

"We have to do what we have to do," said one woman boarding a bus. "We have to leave. We have to obey the authorities."

Despite a mandatory evacuation, some people have decided to stay home.

"I have pets that don't get along," said Jeremy Broussard. "Instead of hauling them in back of cars, I'll stay home with them."

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast with winds exceeding 100 mph.

"I'm a little bit worried," said Broussard. "We don't know what this storm is going to do. I guess we'll have to make do with whatever comes our way."