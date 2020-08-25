Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Galveston County, Polk County, Southern Liberty County
6
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Southern Liberty County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Cherokee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 12:30 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 12:45 AM CDT, Cherokee County

Mandatory evacuations underway in Jefferson Co. ahead of Hurricane Laura


 



Port Arthur prepares to take brunt of Hurricane Laura

FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff reports businesses in Port Arthur were closed and/or boarding up their windows.

PORT ARTHUR - On Tuesday, businesses in Port Arthur were closed and/or boarding up their windows. Currently, forecasters predict Laura will make landfall near Port Arthur late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. However, the storm's exact path could still change.

"It's going to be a son of a gun," said Kevin Gasper while packing his truck. "That's why we're heading to higher ground."

Those that couldn't drive themselves out of the storm's path loaded onto buses. Passengers had to pass COVID-19 screenings before boarding and heading north.

"We have to do what we have to do," said one woman boarding a bus. "We have to leave. We have to obey the authorities."
Despite a mandatory evacuation, some people have decided to stay home.

"I have pets that don't get along," said Jeremy Broussard. "Instead of hauling them in back of cars, I'll stay home with them."

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast with winds exceeding 100 mph.

"I'm a little bit worried," said Broussard. "We don't know what this storm is going to do. I guess we'll have to make do with whatever comes our way."