Man wanted on aggravated sexual assault of a child charge

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a fugitive wanted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Houston police are searching for 34-year-old Domingo Monico-Martinez.

According to Crime Stoppers, Houston police received a report of sexual assault on July 31, 2018, and detectives learned during an investigation that Monico-Martinez sexually abused the child victim.

Monico-Martinez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’5” tall, 160 to 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

