Man wanted in Houston for allegedly hitting child with belt, electrical cord

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are searching for 50-year-old James Parker. ( Crime Stoppers of Houston )

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a man in Houston who is wanted for allegedly striking a child with a belt and electrical cord.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division is asking for the public’s help locating James Parker, who is wanted for injury to a child.

According to investigators, on February 5, Parker struck the child on the arms with a belt causing "major swelling", and also struck the child with an electrical cord.

Parker is described as a black male, 50 years old, 5’8”, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.