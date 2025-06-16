Man suspected of exposing himself outside Tomball Target found dead

The Brief The man suspected of exposing himself outside of a Tomball Target was found dead, police say. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.



A man suspected of exposing himself outside of a Tomball Target was found dead on Friday, police confirm.

Man found dead at home

What we know:

According to police, officers went to the suspect’s home on Friday afternoon and spoke to him.

They went to file a warrant for his arrest, and during that time, police learned the suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s identity was not released.

Man accused of exposing himself

The backstory:

Police said a man exposed himself to three "young females" in the Target parking lot around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

It's not believed the man went inside the store.

Police released photos of a suspect and asked for the public’s help to identify him earlier in the day on Friday.

Police said they were working with Target in the case.

The 988 Crisis Line - free and confidential support for people in distress. The three-digit number also provides prevention and crisis resources 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can learn more here.