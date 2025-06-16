Man suspected of exposing himself outside Tomball Target found dead
TOMBALL, Texas - A man suspected of exposing himself outside of a Tomball Target was found dead on Friday, police confirm.
Man found dead at home
What we know:
According to police, officers went to the suspect’s home on Friday afternoon and spoke to him.
They went to file a warrant for his arrest, and during that time, police learned the suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say.
What we don't know:
The suspect’s identity was not released.
Man accused of exposing himself
The backstory:
Police said a man exposed himself to three "young females" in the Target parking lot around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
It's not believed the man went inside the store.
Police released photos of a suspect and asked for the public’s help to identify him earlier in the day on Friday.
Police said they were working with Target in the case.
The 988 Crisis Line - free and confidential support for people in distress. The three-digit number also provides prevention and crisis resources 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can learn more here.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Tomball Police Department.