Man shot while sitting in car at motel in north Harris County

Authorities say a man was sitting in his car when someone walked up and shot him multiple times.

Harris County deputies responded to a motel in the 1400 block of FM 1960 around 1 a.m. Monday.

Deputies say the man was in the parking lot when the suspect approached his car from behind and fired multiple shots.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

