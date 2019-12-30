Man shot to death while driving away from Houston bar

article

Houston police say a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in his car after leaving a bar in Fourth Ward.

Police say the man was at the Seaside Lounge bar on West Dallas Street where he got into a physical fight and left the bar after the disturbance. Authorities say, as he was driving away, he was shot multiple times near the intersection of Crosby Street and W. Dallas by an unknown suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Sherrie Handrinos, Spokesperson for the Seaside Lounge, released the following statement:

“Everyone at the Seaside Lounge is deeply saddened by the tragic fatal shooting that occurred near our venue last night. These senseless acts of violence around Houston, and the world, have got to stop. We extend our condolences to all for their loss and are praying for the family and friends whose lives will be forever changed by this heinous crime.

The Seaside Lounge has a history as a safe, family-friendly neighborhood establishment where the community gathers to dine and enjoy themselves. Safety has always been, and continues to be, a top priority for us. We always have security officers present and the Houston Police Department on-hand at all times, and we are doing everything possible to assist and support the Houston Police Department in this investigation.

The owners of the Seaside Lounge further wish to support the family and honor the victim of this senseless crime by donating the proceeds from all food sales on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2020, to the family to help pay for funeral expenses.”