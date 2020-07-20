Man shot multiple times during disturbance in SW Houston parking lot
article
HOUSTON - Police say a possible suspect was taken into custody after a man was shot multiple times in southwest Houston.
The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 10600 block of Beechnut.
Police say a group of people were gathered in a parking lot when there was some sort of disturbance and at least one person fired multiple shots.
A man was injured. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say.
Police were given a description of a possible suspect, and officers were able to locate the man and take him into custody.