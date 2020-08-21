Man shot in the chest on his wedding day in NW Harris County

article

A man is hospitalized after he was shot on his wedding day in northwest Harris County.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 16800 block of Anna Green Street.

Deputies say the man was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition by Life Flight. He is now said to be in stable condition.

Authorities say the shooter had left the location before deputies arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, three people were detained until investigators could get their witness statements.

The investigation is ongoing.

