Man shot in possible drive-by shooting in north Harris Co., deputies say
HOUSTON - Officials are looking for suspects responsible for a possible drive-by shooting in north Harris County Sunday evening, where a man was injured.
It happened in the 12200 block of Martin St. That's where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says officers found a man shot and taken to the hospital via Lifeflight. His identity, nor his condition were disclosed.
Officials say the shooters are still at large and are looking for a red Toyota with no license plate.
