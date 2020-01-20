Man shot and killed while driving on Houston's south side

article

A man was shot and killed while driving his car on Houston’s south side.

Officers responded to the shooting on Elberta near Redbud around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Residents heard multiple gunshots and discovered a man had crashed his car into a fence.

Police say two suspects ran away from the scene.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting. Authorities are looking for witnesses to gather a description of the suspects.

MORE: Follow the latest local news