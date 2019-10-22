Man killed in shooting in front of business in northeast Houston
article
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the doorway of a business in northeast Houston.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a small strip center on Tidwell Street near Grady Street around 11 p.m. Monday.
Investigators are trying to determine if the man was killed during a robbery or some other disturbance.
They are checking surveillance cameras in the area to track down the shooter.