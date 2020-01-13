Man killed in hit-and-run in north Harris County

article

Authorities are asking for help to identify the driver who hit a man while he was crossing the road in north Harris County and didn’t stop to render aid.

According to Crime Stoppers, Louis Colon died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in the 3200 block of Tidwell Road around 5:49 a.m. December 9.

Officials say the suspect vehicle continued traveling westbound and fled the scene without rendering aid. Colon was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

The suspect vehicle may be a Cadillac 4-door sedan, red or maroon in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

MORE: Follow the latest local news