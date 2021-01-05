Man killed in hit and run crash involving bicyclist in West Houston

article

Houston police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist.



Authorities said the crash occurred at 8851 Westheimer Road, just after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sergeant Uribe with the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division said a black SUV was traveling northbound on Fondren Road, made a right turn onto Westheimer Road.



At the same time, police said, a bicyclist was heading north on Fondren Road crossing the intersection when the crash occurred.



Authorities said the black SUV fled the scene heading eastbound on Westheimer Road from Fondren Road.

Uribe said there are currently no witnesses.



The crash is under investigation.