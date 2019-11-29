Man killed at Thanksgiving gathering in east Harris County

article

Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at Thanksgiving gathering.

Deputies say a man was shot multiple times at the party on Hershe Street near Manor Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

One person was taken into custody, and deputies recovered a weapon at the scene.

Deputies say there was a large group of people at the party, including young children.