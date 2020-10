article

One man is dead following a shooting in East Houston on Wednesday night.



Details are very limited but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Broadway.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

The victim's name has not been released by authorities.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.