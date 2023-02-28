A search is underway for the shooter(s) responsible for killing a man in southeast Houston during what appears to be a drive-by shooting.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of Maggie St. near Bellfort Ave. Police were responding to a Shot Spotter notification and found an unidentified man with a headshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers they saw a dark-colored SUV drive up to the man and fire shots at him.

Police said there is video surveillance of the incident they will be consulting as an investigation continues.