Man found shot in front of store in east Houston

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in front of a store in east Houston.

Authorities received a call around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday about a person down in front of a store near Centerwood Drive and the East Freeway.

HFD arrived at the scene and began treating a man who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was shot several times in the torso and possibly once in the back. He was taken to the hospital.

According to police, two males were seen having some sort of altercation before one of the men was shot.

The shooting remains under investigation.

