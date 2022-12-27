Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting outside a Park Place bar.

Officers with the Houston PD were flagged down by the Harris County Pct. 2 Constables Office around 2 a.m. in the 7600 block of Park Place Blvd. in southeast Houston.

That's where officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound outside the doorway. We're told the only people inside the bar were a bartender and the owner when officials arrived, as all other patrons left beforehand.

Initial details from law enforcement are a fight broke out inside the bar and at some time during the commotion, shots were fired, but it's unclear if the unidentified man was part of the fight or an innocent bystander.

This is because there was a delay between when the shooting happened and when 911 was called.

Currently, authorities do not have information on possible shooters and have limited information, but an investigation remains underway.