Authorities are piecing together how a man was shot in southwest Houston Saturday morning after he was found at a grocery store with at least two gunshot wounds.

It's unclear where exactly the shooting took place, but Houston police said they were called to the Kroger parking lot in the 10300 block of S Post Oak a little after 5:45 a.m.

Responding officers found the unidentified man, who they only described as "coming in and out of it," so were unable to get a lot of details. However, police did learn the shooting happened somewhere in the North Shepherd area and Watonga so were sending additional officers there to investigate.

The man was taken to the hospital and at last check, is said to be in stable condition.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

