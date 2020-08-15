Man fatally shot in NW Houston, police investigating

article

Houston police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning.



Police said the shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Hollister St., just after 12:30 a.m.

According to Sgt. Kenneth Daignault with the Houston Police Department Homicide Division, a passerby noticed a Black male in his 30’s with some blood on his clothing and staggering in the street. The person went to get his friend before coming back to check on the man.



Daignault said the two passerbys couldn’t figure out what type of injuries the man had. That’s when a Black male walks up out of nowhere, shoots the victim again, and ran off.



Daignault said it’s unclear if the suspect got into a car or fled on foot.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Crime Stoppers or the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.