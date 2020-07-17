Man fatally shot during possible robbery in SE Houston

article

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

The shooting was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the 6900 block of S. Loop East near Telephone Road.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

No suspect information has been released. Police say the shooting may have occurred during a possible robbery.

Homicide detectives are at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.

