Man ejected into water, 2 hurt in crash on I-45 Galveston Causeway Bridge

Authorities say a man was ejected from his vehicle into the water off of the I-45 Galveston Causeway Bridge during a crash that injured two others.

Several agencies including the Coast Guard, the Galveston Police Marine Division, Galveston Island Beach Patrol and the Galveston Fire Department joined the search for the man Sunday night.

Police say the Jeep, carrying three men in their mid-20s and a dog, collided with the guard rail near the Tiki Island exit around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Two of the men were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the third man and a dog were ejected into the water. Boaters were able to recover the dog.

Crews searched by helicopter and boat for the missing man.