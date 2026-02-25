Man found dead with 'blunt force injuries' near Houston's Daikin Park
HOUSTON - A man was pronounced dead near Houston's Daikin Park on Monday after police say he was found with "blunt force injuries."
What we know:
Police say a 45-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 9 a.m. Monday on Preston Street near the Eastex Freeway.
The man was reportedly bleeding from his head and pronounced deceased at the scene. It has since been determined that the victim "suffered blunt force injuries to his head."
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There is no suspect description.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case can do one of the following:
- Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police