Man charged with murder in deadly shooting outside east Houston bar

A suspect has been arrested in a shooting outside of a Houston bar that left one man dead and another man injured.

Shawn Paul Rodriguez, 32, is charged with murder. He is accused in the death of Cruz Antonio Perez, 30.

The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Lyons Avenue around 12:10 a.m. March 13.

Police say two men began arguing outside of a bar, and the argument led to a physical altercation and then a shooting.

Cruz Antonio Perez died at the scene. A 37-year-old man was also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

According to police, further investigation identified Rodriguez as the shooter in the case. He was taken into custody on March 31 without incident.

